Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.15. 54,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.