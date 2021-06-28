Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $169.86

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,260. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,459.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.