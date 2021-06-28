Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $832.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.95 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.