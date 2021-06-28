Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $832.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.95 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

