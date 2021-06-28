Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Insider Purchases C$173,791.75 in Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$173,791.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$173,791.75.

Shares of TSE:FEC traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$7.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.34. Frontera Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The company has a market cap of C$734.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEC shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

