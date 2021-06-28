Vitae 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $210,907.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $210,907.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

