Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $217.17. 28,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.