Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMWB. Oppenheimer began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

