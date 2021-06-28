Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $55.33. 37,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,594,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

