Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $159.00 and last traded at $159.05. Approximately 108,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,894,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.