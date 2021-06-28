Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 911.1% in June

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 911.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Butler National stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. 31,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

