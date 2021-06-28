Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 2,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 292,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, TheStreet cut Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

