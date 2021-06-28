Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Short Interest Up 1,131.1% in June

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 1,131.1% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWWH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

