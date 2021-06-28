Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Short Interest Up 1,131.1% in June

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 1,131.1% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWWH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

