Short Interest in Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Expands By 1,000.0%

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.69. Loncor Resources has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

