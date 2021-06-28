Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $91,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

HD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.68. 49,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,925. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.34 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

