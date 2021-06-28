Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

