Saturna Capital CORP Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,316.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

