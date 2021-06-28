UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.76% of Target worth $749,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Target by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,645. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $241.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.