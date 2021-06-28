Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 285,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

