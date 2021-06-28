$1.82 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.90. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.52. 924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

