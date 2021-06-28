Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $32,235.41 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $32,235.41 and $76,225.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00392802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011110 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

