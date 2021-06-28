Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $6.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.35 billion to $23.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

