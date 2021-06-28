Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.76. 11,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,850. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $104.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

