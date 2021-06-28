Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

