Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,999. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

