Covington Capital Management Sells 65 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,026. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

