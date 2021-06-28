The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 24.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after buying an additional 64,043 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $53,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Progressive by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 79,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.