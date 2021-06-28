Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,259 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,608. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47.

