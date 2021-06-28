Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Boosted by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

