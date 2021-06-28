Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,619.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 141,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 133,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.62. 49,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,052. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

