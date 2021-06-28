Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $742,997,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $81.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

