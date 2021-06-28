Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,750 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $76.16. 5,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

