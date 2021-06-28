Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 159,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,945. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $68.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

