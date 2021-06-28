Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $331.46

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $171.58 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.