Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SLFPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

