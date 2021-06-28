Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.36 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $133,066.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.