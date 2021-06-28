Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $53.76

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 353,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,187,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

