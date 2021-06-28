Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 630.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,952. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59.
About Acorn Energy
