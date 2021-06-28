Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Drops By 86.3%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHH traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $1.91. 165,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,054. The company has a market cap of $108.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

