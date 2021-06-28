Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Decreases By 97.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKTAF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

