Ycash (YEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,458.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ycash has a market cap of $2.46 million and $33,458.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00317632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00122106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00177018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008925 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,291,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

