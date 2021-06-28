COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 4.4%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. 4,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,453.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $3,765,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

