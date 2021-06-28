Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$22.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.