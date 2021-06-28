Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $291.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.47. Stryker has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

