Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

