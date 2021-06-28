Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 47.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,555,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,403,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 540,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,494,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.65 on Monday, hitting $470.85. 18,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

