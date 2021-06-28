TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 317,779 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 317,779 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $236,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of VZ stock remained flat at $$56.38 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 244,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,287. The company has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

