NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. NMI accounts for 1.5% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $115,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.