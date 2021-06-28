Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $491.14

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $491.14 and last traded at $491.09, with a volume of 1927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.