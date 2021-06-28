Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,488 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $25.38. 33,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.