DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.63

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 13775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

